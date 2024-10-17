YSL Woody Issues Heartfelt Apology To Young Thug: “I’ll Never Forgive Myself”

YSL Woody is taking accountability.

YSL Woody has made plenty of headlines in recent months for his behavior during Young Thug's RICO trial. He acted as a star witness and admitted to lying to authorities about several things. Woody even claimed that he made up fake people to snitch on, and lied to police about Young Thug back in 2015.

“The police kept locking me up for whatever they could,” he said in court earlier this year. “Every time I counted the door, the police was on me, and they keep bringing up Thug’s name. So what I did was to get ’em out off me, I said, ‘Thug did this. Thug did that. Thug,’ because I knew they were—I knew he didn’t do it.”

YSL Wood Admits He Regrets His Role In Young Thug Case

Now, however, it appears as though Woody has some serious regrets. In a clip, he explains that he's sorry for all of the trouble he's caused Young Thug and his family. "The pain, the suffering, everything I've caused on him and his family... I wish I had the mindset and the strength that I have now. I'll never forgive myself. I took him through a process that I never should have took him through. Even though I know I'm not the cause of it, despite how anybody may feel, it's wrong," he said.

Woody's heartfelt apology arrives just a few weeks after he took to Instagram with a lengthy message about Young Thug's case. In it, he prayed for Young Thug and his co-defendants' freedom. "Wrong is wrong we have sympathy for all the victims and their families," he wrote at the time. "As kids bad choices are made and punishment is acceptable but this is a different story this is corruption this is madness and very personal." What do you think of YSL Woody issuing an apology to Young Thug for his role in his legal battle? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.