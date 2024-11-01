YSL Woody Breaks His Silence On Young Thug’s Release From Prison

Young Thug is finally free.

After a lengthy and arduous trial, Young Thug accepted a plea deal yesterday and was finally released from prison. The rapper was sent home with 15 years of probation along with various other release conditions. The hip-hop community is celebrating, and his peers couldn't be happier to see his legal battle come to an end. Recently, for example, YSL Woody hopped online to share his reaction to the exciting news.

"Thank you God [prayer emoji]," he wrote on his Instagram Story last night. Woody has made plenty of headlines in recent months for his controversial role in the trial. In August, he admitted that he falsely incriminated Young Thug in a host of crimes in 2015 simply to get authorities off of his own back.

YSL Woody Thanks God For Young Thug's Freedom

He's since called for Young Thug's release several times and even issued a heartfelt apology for his actions earlier this month. "The pain, the suffering, everything I've caused on him and his family," he began at the time. "I wish I had the mindset and the strength that I have now. I'll never forgive myself. I took him through a process that I never should have took him through. Even though I know I'm not the cause of it, despite how anybody may feel, it's wrong."