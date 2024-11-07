Metro Boomin Appears To Tease Post-Prison Young Thug Collab

NBA: Finals-Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics
Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Record producer Metro Boomin attends game two of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Peter Casey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Metro Boomin has something in the works.

Young Thug was finally released from prison last week following a long and difficult legal battle. The rapper accepted a plea deal, and will now spend 15 years on probation. He must also abide by various release conditions, including having no contact with alleged gang members or YSL affiliates. This doesn't include his brother or Gunna, who he specifically requested permission to work with again.

Fortunately for fans, it doesn't look like Young Thug has wasted any time getting back to work or reconnecting with his old collaborators and friends. Last night, for example, Metro Boomin hopped on his Instagram Story to tease what appears to be a new song for him. For now, it remains unclear exactly when supporters can plan to hear it, but they're thrilled nonetheless.

Metro Boomin Is Cooking Something Up

Metro Boomin doesn't seem to be the only fellow artist Young Thug is teaming up with following his release, however. Last week, he took to X with a message for the first time since getting out of prison. "Real plea deal jack!" he wrote in one tweet, followed by "Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter." Lil Baby went on to welcome Young Thug home in a heartfelt message on his Instagram Story. "I missed you mf !!" it read. "Welcome home my brudda! Thank god you able to get back to the fam in good health and spirits! Wish ya none but billions jack! #whateverwhamsaygoes." Lil Baby even previewed a new track at the Don't Fall In Love festival in San Bernardino, CA over the weekend, though it's unconfirmed whether or not it'll feature Young Thug.

What do you think of Metro Boomin appearing to tease new music with Young Thug? Are you looking forward to hearing it? Who else do you think Young Thug should collaborate with following his release from prison? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

