Young Thug Accepts Plea Deal And Released With 15 Years Probation

Slime is coming home.

Young Thug's legal struggle has come to an end. The rapper concluded the longest trial in Georgia history on October 31. He accepted a plea deal, according to The New York Times, and was promptly allowed to go home on the grounds that he serve 15 years probation. The judge presiding over the case, Paige Reese Whitaker, did stipulate, however, that if the rapper violates his probation in the future, then he could face a prison sentence of up to 20 years. Thug was also sentenced to five years time served.

Young Thug agreed to plead guilty to one gang charge, two gun charges and three drug charges. The rapper also submitted a no contest plea to a separate gang charge and racketeering conspiracy charge. This basically means Thugger decided not to contest these particular charges. Entering a guilty plea for either could have led to legal repercussions. This is a far cry from the deal the prosecution was pushing for prior to Judge Whitaker's sentencing. The prosecution recommended a 45 year sentence for the ATL rapper, with 25 years in prison and 20 years of probation.

Young Thug Pled Not Guilty To Six Different Charges

Young Thug's future looked to be in jeopardy in the hours leading up to his sentencing. The negations between the defense and the prosecution reached a standstill on Halloween. Judge Whitaker then asked Young Thug if he would agree a nonnegotiated plea. This effectively meant the defense and prosecution would not ultimately weigh in the rapper's punishment. Whitaker was ultimately left in charge of making a decision, and she decided to send Young Thug home.