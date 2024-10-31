Young Thug Trial: Two More Co-Defendants Accept Plea Deals

Only three defendants remain.

The YSL RICO trial is still going strong, and earlier this week, one of Young Thug's co-defendants decided to take a plea deal. The co-defendant, Quamarvious Nichols AKA Qua, accepted the deal after days of negotiation with Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis. He pled guilty to a RICO charge, and as part of the deal, other charges against him including murder have been dismissed. Now, just a couple of days later, two more of Thugger's co-defendants have accepted plea deals.

According to AllHipHop, Rodalius Ryan and Marquavius Huey entered guilty pleas on Wednesday (October 30). Ryan, who's already serving a life sentence for alleged murder, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act. Judge Paige Reese Whitaker handed him a ten-year sentence, which was commuted to time served. Huey has been behind bars for two years and also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act, along with aggravated assault, robbery, gun charges, and more. He was given 25 years, with nine to be served in prison. He'll spend the rest of the sentence on probation, with five years suspended.

Rodalius Ryan & Marquavius Huey Enter Guilty Pleas

Young Thug attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

This leaves only three defendants, Young Thug, Yak Gotti, and Shannon Stillwell. This latest development comes amid theories that Judge Whitaker could declare a mistrial. The defense demanded one after the prosecution slipped up, and as a result, a witness said #FreeQua on the stand. The jury was not supposed to know he was previously incarcerated.