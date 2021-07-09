co-defendants
- MusicJudge Cites Future To Rule Lyrics Can’t Be Used In Jam Master Jay TrialThe Jam Master Jay trial will continue on without the use of lyrics in court.By Cole Blake
- MusicYFN RICO Case: Seven Defendants Accept Plea Deals, Only Three RemainThe YFN RICO trial is scheduled for early next year.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureYSL RICO: Young Thug & Co-Defendants Begin Trial With Opening Statements In GeorgiaThugger has been waiting for this moment since he was arrested on May 9th, 2022.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCasanova's Co-Defendants Eligible For Life Sentences Following RICO ConvictionsDwight "Dick Wolf" Reid and Christopher "Beagle" Erskine are accused of being leaders of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJam Master Jay Murder Suspect Claims To Have Evidence To Prove His InnocenceOne of the suspects in Jam Master Jay's killing will be tried separately.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureYSL RICO Co-Defendants Remain Behind Bars As Trial Placed On Hold Until End Of The MonthThe long-spanning trial is still in its early stages, as the jury selection process has proven to be difficult.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicXXXTENTACION Killers Guilty: Twitter ReactsThe three codefendants accused now face mandatory life sentences, yet an official sentencing hearing will come later.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeXXXTENTACION Murder Trial: Suspects Dance After X's Death In Courtroom VideoBroward County Assistant State Attorney Pascale Achille shared a video in court showing the defendants "happy" after allegedly killing XXXTENTACION.By Aron A.
- CrimeYoung Thug Trial Faces Bump As Lawyers Of Two YSL Codefendants Are PregnantWhile prosecutors filed to try the codefendants separately, their lawyers maintain they can still represent them in the RICO case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeXXXTENTACION Murder Trial: Codefendant Mocked Robert Allen For Taking PleaFormer codefendant and now state's witness Robert Allen faced some verbal attacks from codefendant Trayvon Newsome.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureXXXTentacion Defendant Takes Stand As State's WitnessA defendant in the killing of XXXTentacion testified as a state's witness on Wednesday.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTwo Of Casanova's Co-Defendants Are Gearing Up To Plead GuiltyStephen "Chino" Hugh and Jordan "Flow" Ingram are facing long prison sentences.By Alexander Cole