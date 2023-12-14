YFN RICO Case: Seven Defendants Accept Plea Deals, Only Three Remain

The YFN RICO trial is scheduled for early next year.

The YFN RICO trial is scheduled to kick off at the beginning of 2024, nearly a year after it was expected to begin. When it's finally underway, however, only three out of the original 12 defendants will be tried. Seven of the defendants have accepted plea deals in the past couple of weeks. Currently, only YFN Lucci, CP3, and Leek remain.

The maximum sentence a defendant's received was 20 years, eight to serve, and the minimum sentence was probation. It's unclear whether any of their plea deals require cooperation. The news comes after Lucci rejected a plea deal back in June. It would have seen him spend 17 years behind bars. The deal would have also required him to plead guilty to felony murder, racketeering, aggravated assault, and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

YFN RICO Trial To Begin In Early 2024

Lucci's attorneys, Drew Findling and Gabe Banks, told TMZ that District Attorney Fani Willis' terms were "absurd." They further accused her of "intentionally dragging her feet" in the case of their client. Young Thug's YSL RICO trial has been postponed to next year due to his co-defendant's stabbing, meaning the two trials are likely to coincide. The rappers were also reportedly both named as witnesses in each other's trials.

Ahead of the postponement, Thug's attorney Brian Steel described the origin of his client's beef with Lucci in court. According to him, YFN Lucci is less successful than Young Thug, and tries to attach himself to him for clout. He added that Young Thug himself did something similar to Lil Wayne when he was trying to make a name for himself. What do you think of seven defendants in the YFN RICO case taking plea deals in the past couple of weeks? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

