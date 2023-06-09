YFN RICO
- MusicYFN RICO Case: Seven Defendants Accept Plea Deals, Only Three RemainThe YFN RICO trial is scheduled for early next year.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicAtlanta's Murder Rate Allegedly Declined By 35% Since YSL & YFN RICO ArrestsThe allegations came from a podcast from a media outlet called Earn Your Leisure, so take them with a massive grain of salt.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYFN RICO Trial Adds Gunna, Young Thug, & Lil Baby To Prosecution's Witness List: ReportThe update came along with information about YFN Lucci's alleged plea deal.By Hayley Hynes