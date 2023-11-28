Young Thug's Lawyer Explains YFN Lucci Connection In Court

He opened up on the origin of the two rapper's beef.

Young Thug's high-profile YSL RICO trial got started earlier this week. Though it's just the second day, there are already major revelations being made. According to Bryson "Boom" Paul, Thug's attorney Brian Steele provided an explanation for the original of Thug's beef with fellow rapper YFN Lucci. He alleged that Lucci is actually broke and is attaching himself to more relevant rappers in order to generate attention and clout. Steele even claimed that Thug himself did something similar to Lil Wayne when he was a much less popular artist.

The trial is properly underway now after a rough start to the proceedings yesterday. The judge was already frustrated with lawyers from both sides, even before the opening day proceedings. But he was even more frustrated with the prosecution after they failed to deliver all the text slides in their opening statement to the defense. As a result, the opening statements were delayed. The jury had to be dismissed while they sorted the problem of sharing the opening statements between lawyers.

Young Thug's Lawyer Brings Up YFN Lucci, Lil Wayne

As a result of the failure of the prosecution to hand over all their material Young Thug's lawyers moved for a mistrial yesterday. Despite his issues with the prosecutions handling of the proceedings, the judge denied the mistrial request. It's the most recent in a series of issues between the lawyers in the case and the judge who is hearing it.

During the pretrial, the judge had a heated moment with Thug's lawyer Brian Steele. While they were examining a witness brought in as a gang expert, Steele was frustrated with the prosecutions constant objections. When he described the evaluation as a "farce" the judge specifically warned him to not use that description. That was just one of numerous issues that emerged with lawyers throughout pre trial proceedings. What do you think of Young Thug's lawyers explanation of his beef with YFN Lucci? Let us know in the comment section below.

