Young Thug's YSL RICO Trial Will Officially Begin Next Week

After more than 10 months of jury selection and over a year and a half behind bars, Young Thug's trial will finally begin next week. Opening statements are now scheduled to start on Monday, November 27. He was originally arrested in early 2022 as part of a massive RICO indictment of his label YSL. Almost all of the defendants have since agreed to plea deals leaving just 6 remaining. Among them are two of the most high-profile figures in the case Thug and Yak Gotti.

Even though the trial hasn't even started yet, there's already been drama between the judge and lawyers in the case. First, the judge made a stern suggestion to Thug's lawyer after a comment about the inclusion of one particular witness being a "farce." The comment came after frustrating examination of a witness that the prosecutions alleged was a gang expert where the prosecution objected to almost everything asked. Yak Gotti's lawyer had a similar encounter with the judge when he questioned the the arrangement of the court preventing the clients from their right to have a clear line of sight of the jury.

Young Thug's YSL RICO Trial Finally Starting Soon

There were other high-profile figures involved in the original RICO indictment. Most notably is perhaps Gunna, who cut a plea deal earlier this year to avoid trial in the case. Many online took issue not just with the fact that he took a plea deal. The bigger issue was that he provided valuable testimony that YSL was, in fact, a gang.

The dissatisfaction didn't particularly translate to Gunna's sales though. The rapper released his album a Gift & a Curse earlier this year and it shot up to number two on the Billboard 200 in its first week. Even more impressively, the album contains one of the biggest rap hits of the year "fukumean." The song was a staple in the top 10 of the Hot 100 for months following its release and just landed on the Year End Hot 100. What do you think of Young Thug's YSL RICO case finally getting a start date for next week? Do you think Thugger will beat the charges he's facing? Let us know in the comment section below.

