Gunna Posts Up In Atlanta Ahead Of Young Thug Trial

Gunna has seemingly returned to Atlanta, with the rapper posting a video from the city on Saturday. It sees Gunna return to his primary base of operations for the first time (at least publicly) since being released from jail late last year. Furthermore, Gunna's return coincides with the start of Young Thug's trial, which is finally set to begin on Monday.

It's a bold move for Gunna, as many people believe that the city is "off-limits" to him. There are many who still believe that Gunna's plea deal included Gunna snitching on Thug. Evidence of this belief includes Gunna being one of the few people to admit under oath that YSL was a criminal gang. As a result, many believe Gunna should be right there alongside Thug. Despite this, Gunna has been vocal about his support of Thug, flashing a "Free Jeffrey" sign at several of his recent concerts.

Social Media Reflects Ahead Of Young Thug Trial

Meanwhile, the start of Young Thug's trial had social media reflecting on everything that has gone down since Thug was arrested nearly two years ago. The X account ThuggerDaily posted a long list of every wild thing that has happened. Highlights include Donald Trump accusing Fani Willis of sleeping with YSL Mondo, one defendant being found to be in a relationship with his jail guard, and someone hacking the courtroom screens to play porn.

However, after nearly a year of jury selection, Thug's trial will start on Monday. After over 20 indictments, just six men will go to trial, Thug included. Despite this, there was still plenty of drama to go around. Thug's lawyer was formally warned by the judge. The attorney was heard calling one of the prosecution's pre-trial witnesses a "farce". Similarly, Yak Gotti's lawyer was warned after a verbal altercation. It stemmed from Gotti being denied his right to have a clear line of sight to the jury.

