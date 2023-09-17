Young Thug’s First Felony Conviction Came From Current YSL Attorney

YSL defense attorney Suri Chadha Jimenez has claimed he gave Young Thug his first-ever felony charge. According to Jimenez, who was speaking on the nuances of the current RICO case, he prosecuted Thug on a weapons charge back in 2014. Jimenez began his career as a prosecutor before going on to set up his own law firm as a defense attorney. Furthermore, Jimenez's name has popped up throughout the trial as the attorney has gotten something of his own spotlight.

Meanwhile, prosecutors in Georgia successfully lobbied for the resumption of the larger YSL trial. Thug and seven other defendants are facing a litany of charges relating to the group's operations in Atlanta. However, it has been a long and tortured process. Despite the trial starting in January, jury selection is currently ongoing. It is unclear when the trial proper will actually begin. Meanwhile, things were complicated further when Fulton County also indicted Donald Trump and over a dozen associates on charges relating to his interference in the 2020 election.

Gunna Says "Free Thug" At First Concert

Elsewhere in the sprawling YSL trial, Gunna made comments about his YSL peer at his first concert since being released from jail last year. Performing at the Barclay Center last weekend, Gunna opened the show with a large "Free Jeffery" sign lit up. Young Thug's legal name is Jeffrey Williams Jr. While Gunna released his first post-jail album, A Gift & a Curse, earlier this year, he hadn't yet performed live. That all changed with an electric concert in front of a sold-out crowd in New York.

While many fans were over the moon to see Gunna return to the stage, not everyone was happy. Gunna is still carrying a lot of stigma over the plea deal he took in the YSL RICO case. Gunna's December 2022 jail release came after he took a plea deal and acknowledged that YSL was a criminal gang. Furthermore, Gunna's sentence would be completely terminated after completing community service. This has led many to label Gunna a rat and a coward. These people believe that he sold out Thug and the other members of YSL.

