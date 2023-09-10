Young Thug Pushes For Speedy Trial In YSL RICO Case

Young Thug has been behind bars since May of 2022, facing various RICO charges surrounding his label YSL. Prosecutors have dubbed YSL a "criminal street gang," accusing Young Thug of being its leader. He and 27 others were indicted last year. The rapper and his defense team deny these allegations, insisting that YSL is simply a label. Fans and peers alike have continued to call for his release, particularly since he's struggled with his health recently.

Now, Young Thug has filed legal paperwork to speed up the process of his trial. The demand was served to Judge Ural Glanville and prosecutors recently. The rapper's legal battle has been long and difficult, and his trial has yet to have an official start date. Jury selection began in January of this year, and is still ongoing. Fans were relieved to see Young Thug in seemingly good spirits during a court appearance this month, due to concerning reports about his health earlier this year.

Young Thug Exercising His Rights

Back in May, Young Thug fans were worried after it was reported that he had been hospitalized for chest pain ahead of a court appearance. The news followed his attorney Brian Steel calling out Fulton County Jail for failing to provide adequate food options to inmates. Steel claimed that the rapper had been surviving off of a diet of chocolate and chips. He also raised concerns surrounding Young Thug's access to outdoor areas, exercise, sunlight, and more. He additionally said that Young Thug has been deprived of sleep, claiming that he only gets five hours of rest each day, and even less when he's summoned for a court appearance.

On a positive note, Young Thug's girlfriend Mariah the Scientist has been holding him down throughout his prison stay. "I feel like, and this is in all honesty, there is nobody on planet Earth that can get between me and supporting my man," she revealed in a recent interview. "I'm sorry, it's just not gonna happen." Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Young Thug.

