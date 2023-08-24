Young Thug And YSL Accused Of Creating Security Issues In Prison

The newest chapter in the ongoing YSL RICO trial comes from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis directly. Earlier in the process of the trial Young Thug and his lawyers expressed concern about the police prescence throughout the trial. According to AllHipHop, they believed that the “fortress-like atmosphere” in the courtroom could influence Thugger’s right to a fair trial. They claim that the increased police presence could have an effect on the jury, making him look more guilty. Now the state of Georgia and the D.A. have responded to the legal team’s concerns.

In the state’s response they blame Young Thug and his fellow YSL co-conspirators for the increased police presence in the courtroom. Their statement cites a number of disruptions made by various YSL members on trial throughout the court proceedings. They shared a list of 20 different times since the beginning of the trial in January that various members have broken rules either in the courtroom or in jail proceedings. Among the list are numerous times that various members were discovered with elicit substances. The also expressed that the various members continuing to share pictures to social media is impacting the court proceedings.

Young Thug And Company Reportedly Causing Trouble

Young Thug has continued to appear on newly released album despite spending more than a year incarcerated. Just last week he popped up for a feature on the track “Focused” from Quavo’s new album Rocket Power. The album was the Migos rapper’s first since 2018’s Quavo Huncho which had a stacked feature list but didn’t include Thug.

Young Thug also appeared on one of the biggest rap albums of the year so far, Travis Scott’s UTOPIA. He appeared alongside Scott on the song “SKITZO,” a 6-minute cut in the second half of the tracklist. The song has already racked up over 3 million streams since the album was released. What do you think of Young Thug and YSL causing issues in the courtroom during their YSL RICO trial? Let us know in the comment section below.

