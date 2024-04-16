Young Thug Looks Annoyed In Court On 61st Day Of RICO Trial: Watch

Can you blame him?

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
828 Views
Dinner Celebrating Young Thugs's Album "Punk"

Young Thug's ongoing YSL RICO trial reached its 61st day today, and it's safe to say that everyone involved has had enough. The lengthy trial is already on track to becoming the longest in Georgia's state history and doesn't show any signs of reaching a conclusion any time soon. During his latest court appearance, Young Thug made his frustration clear, locking eyes with a courtroom camera with annoyance written all over his face.

Of course, the stakes are pretty high here, as Thugger could be looking at a hefty prison sentence if the trial doesn't go as he hopes. Regardless, anyone is likely to become jaded as the extensive list of witnesses takes the stand. Countless social media users are weighing in on his courtroom eye-roll, noting how tired he looks and calling for his freedom.

Read More: Young Thug Trial: YSL CO-Founder Confirms What "Thug" Stands For

Young Thug Has Had Enough

Unfortunately, it's possible that the trial could just be getting started. Last month, one of Yak Gotti's attorneys filed a motion asking to shave down the prosecution's list of over 400 witnesses. According to them, the list could push the trial all the way into mid-2027. The judge responded by removing several people from the witness list, Lil Wayne included.

This is far from the only courtroom clip of Young Thug to have made its rounds online as of late, however. Last week, a clip of him wearing earbuds and bobbing his head to some music went viral. Fans couldn't help but share their guesses of what he was listening to. Most agreed that it was probably Future and Metro Boomin's new album, We Still Don't Trust You, though this hasn't been confirmed. Hopefully, the trial will come to a close sooner rather than later, for the sake of the rapper and everyone else involved. What do you think of Young Thug looking visibly annoyed during his latest court appearance? Can you blame him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Young Thug Trial: YSL Affiliate Questioned About Wearing A Wire After Plea Deal

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Dinner Celebrating Young Thugs's Album "Punk"MusicYoung Thug Trial: Witness Pops Off On Judge, Claims He's Been Threatened
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; GreetMusicYoung Thug's YSL RICO Trial Could Go Until 2027, Attorney Claims
Birthday Bash 2018MusicYoung Thug Trial: Rapper's Lawyer Goes Off On "Biased" Judge, Demands He Recuse Himself
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - ArrivalsMusicYoung Thug Trial: YSL CO-Founder Confirms What "Thug" Stands For