Young Thug Looks Annoyed In Court On 61st Day Of RICO Trial: Watch

Young Thug's ongoing YSL RICO trial reached its 61st day today, and it's safe to say that everyone involved has had enough. The lengthy trial is already on track to becoming the longest in Georgia's state history and doesn't show any signs of reaching a conclusion any time soon. During his latest court appearance, Young Thug made his frustration clear, locking eyes with a courtroom camera with annoyance written all over his face.

Of course, the stakes are pretty high here, as Thugger could be looking at a hefty prison sentence if the trial doesn't go as he hopes. Regardless, anyone is likely to become jaded as the extensive list of witnesses takes the stand. Countless social media users are weighing in on his courtroom eye-roll, noting how tired he looks and calling for his freedom.

Read More: Young Thug Trial: YSL CO-Founder Confirms What "Thug" Stands For

Young Thug Has Had Enough

Unfortunately, it's possible that the trial could just be getting started. Last month, one of Yak Gotti's attorneys filed a motion asking to shave down the prosecution's list of over 400 witnesses. According to them, the list could push the trial all the way into mid-2027. The judge responded by removing several people from the witness list, Lil Wayne included.

This is far from the only courtroom clip of Young Thug to have made its rounds online as of late, however. Last week, a clip of him wearing earbuds and bobbing his head to some music went viral. Fans couldn't help but share their guesses of what he was listening to. Most agreed that it was probably Future and Metro Boomin's new album, We Still Don't Trust You, though this hasn't been confirmed. Hopefully, the trial will come to a close sooner rather than later, for the sake of the rapper and everyone else involved. What do you think of Young Thug looking visibly annoyed during his latest court appearance? Can you blame him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Young Thug Trial: YSL Affiliate Questioned About Wearing A Wire After Plea Deal

[Via]