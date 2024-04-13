Young Thug Jams To Music In Court Video, Fans Wonder What He’s Listening To

Young Thug appeared to be jamming to some music during his latest appearance in court for the YSL RICO trial and fans want to know what he had playing in his headphones. A viral video of the moment is circulating on social media, showing Thug bobbing his head back and forth with earbuds in while he awaits the case to resume.

One fan suggested it was a Young Nudy track. “I want to know what @youngthug was listening to in court today but I think it was peaches & eggplants,” they wrote. Another theorized the new Metro Boomin and Future collaborative album, We Still Don’t Trust You. “Young Thug listening to that new Future and Metro album while waiting for the jurors to arrive," one said. Others picked tracks by NBA YoungBoy, Ken Carson, and more.

Young Thug Attends BET Hip-Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Young Thug attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The latest clip of Thug comes after the state released an updated witness list with several high-profile names missing. Both Lil Wayne and Gunna are absent and will not be testifying, although Birdman, Rich Homie Quan, and YFN Lucci's names all appear among the approximately 200 that could be called into court. The removal of Gunna comes after he took a plea deal back in 2022, a decision that garnered plenty of backlash. Check out the latest clip of Thug from the trial below.

Thug was first arrested on gang-related charges back in May 2022 but was later charged with seven additional felonies. The trial didn't start until November, but even then, there was a multi-week pause in December due to one of the rapper's co-defendants, Shannon Stillwell, getting stabbed in jail. Be on the lookout for further updates on Young Thug’s trial on HotNewHipHop.

