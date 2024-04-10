Young Thug Trial: Lil Wayne No Longer On Witness List, Birdman, Rich Homie Quan, & YFN Lucci Remain

Lil Wayne will no longer be called to testify during Young Thug's ongoing RICO trial, but several key figures in the iconic rapper's career remain on the witness list. Birdman, Rich Homie Quan, and YFN Lucci's names all appear among the approximately 200 that could be called into court. The update comes after Gunna's name disappeared from the list as well. The state previously named over 700 possible witnesses.

Thug's trial officially began back in November, but there was a multi-week pause in December due to one of the rapper's co-defendants, Shannon Stillwell, getting stabbed in jail. He was first arrested on gang-related charges back in May 2022 but was later charged with seven additional felonies.

Young Thug Performs At Rolling Loud

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - OCTOBER 22: Rapper Young Thug performs during the Rolling Loud Festival at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 22, 2017 in Mountain View, California.

As for Gunna, rumors that he intended to snitch on Thug surfaced after he took a plea deal in the case back in 2022. When he got out of jail, he set the record straight with a statement on the decision. “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” he said at the time. He's also had to reference the drama on several songs he's dropped in the time since. The decision led to back and forths with several rappers including Lil Durk and Lil Baby.

State Shares Latest Witness List

