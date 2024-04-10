Young Thug Trial: State Confirms Whether Or Not Gunna Will Be A Witness

Overall, the Young Thug trial has been a bit of a confusing mess as of late. Although many have been following along closely, there have been all sorts of bizarre happenings that have fans concerned. For instance, witnesses have been blowing out mics while the state, the defense, and the judge have all gotten into verbal spats. Moreover, it is being said that this trial could take all the way until 2027 to play out. It feels like Thugger and all of hip-hop are on trial here, which makes it so that the stakes have never been higher.

Meanwhile, fans have been curious about where Gunna fits in all of this. He was arrested at the same time as Young Thug back in May of 2022. While he was in jail for a while, he was eventually freed. This subsequently led to accusations of being a snitch. Numerous artists throughout hip-hop decided to cut ties with the artist, and since that time, he has been rebuilding his career. On Tuesday, however, the snitch allegations were seemingly put to rest. This is because the state confirmed that Gunna will not be a witness in the case.

Good News For Gunna As The Young Thug Trial Continues

There is an extremely lengthy list of witnesses that still need to be called to the stand. That said, none of them are Gunna. This means he will not have to show up in court as his former mentor continues to face a potentially life-altering sentence. Only time will tell if artists who previously denounced Gunna, will make nice with him. Lil Baby, Drake, and even Metro Boomin have distanced themselves from the artist. Unfortunately for Gunna, this new information might not be enough to shift the perception.

