Future Supports Gunna In Tweet But Then Deletes It, Disses "Rats" In Snippet

A lot of conflicting signals popped up when it comes to the current relationship between these MCs, but it's not looking promising.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Future and Gunna used to be pretty frequent collaborators, but just like with every other MC in the mainstream game, that relationship soured following the latter's plea deal in the YSL RICO case, bringing about accusations of snitching. However, it seems like he's starting to re-enter the rap world and its higher echelons following a highly successful 2023. Moreover, Wunna released his new single "Prada Dem" this week, which is a collaboration with Offset. Turns out that this might be more of a contentious, consequential, and possibly door-opening collab than what we originally thought.

Furthermore, Future actually co-signed Gunna's new song, taking to Twitter earlier this week to promote "Prada Dem" (interestingly, he only tagged Offset). Yet shortly after, he deleted this message from his social media, leading many differing fanbases and opinions to either lament, celebrate, or criticize this move. It's a tad ironic that this is still a prevailing narrative because the Drip Season rapper actually denies claims of being a rat on this new single. "I set the trend, I’m a trendsetter/ I’m not a rat, still getting cheddar," he raps on the cut, something that his "pushin p" collaborator might not agree with.

Future Tweets & Deletes Support For Gunna

Not only is this assessment due to this tweet and delete, but it's also due to a recent snippet that Future posted titled "Type S**t." It's rumored to be a collab with Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, and Playboi Carti that might land on Metro Pluto's upcoming two albums or on Carti's new material. That part is a bit unclear because of how everyone involved has teased the song, as well as the producer's earlier claim that his Fewtch collab projects (or maybe just one of them) won't have features. The reason why this is relevant here is due to some bars that people think might target folks like Gunna.

Pluto Takes Aim At Rats In New Song Snippet: Listen

"I don't hang with rats, that's some new type s**t / Get a n***a whacked on new type s**t," the DS2 legend raps on the cut. Do you think this collab will land on an upcoming project, and is it really a shot at his fellow Georgia artist? After all, how many times have we heard hip-hop artists talk smack about the general concept of snitching? However you may feel, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Future and Gunna.

