Gunna 2024 Tour: Dates, Tickets & More

It’s been one hell of a year for Gunna and he clearly has no signs of slowing down. After two successful shows in Los Angeles and Brooklyn last fall, the A Gift & a Curse rapper announced his upcoming North American run, The Bittersweet Tour. With special guest Flo Milli accompanying him, Gunna is bound to bring all of his hits to a city near you with electrifying performances across America. From tour dates to ticket information and more, here’s everything you need to know about Gunna’s upcoming 2024 tour.

Where Will Gunna Perform On His 2024 Tour?

The Bittersweet Tour is set to kick off on May 4th at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio. From there, Gunna will embark on a whirlwind journey across the nation, making stops in major cities including Detroit, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, Houston, Nashville, and more. The tour will culminate in a grand finale at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 11th, marking a triumphant return to his hometown. He’ll also be performing at the 2024 Roots Picnic for a festival date during his North American trek. Whether you're in the Midwest, West Coast, South, or Northeast, there's a good chance Gunna will be hitting a venue near you. From iconic arenas to renowned theaters, each tour stop promises an unforgettable experience.

When Will Tickets Go On Sale For Gunna’s 2024 The Bittersweet Tour?

The general on-sale date marks the moment when tickets become available to the public at large. Beginning on Friday, February 23rd, 2024 at 10 a.m. local time, fans can visit LiveNation.com to purchase their tickets. However, for those who hold Citi credit cards, an exclusive presale window offers early access to tickets, starting on Wednesday, Feb. 21st, at 10 a.m. local time, and running until Friday, Feb. 23rd, at 9 a.m. local time.

In addition to the Citi presale, additional presale events will be held throughout the week leading up to the general on-sale date. These presales may be available through various channels, providing fans with multiple avenues to purchase tickets before they're available to the general public.

A Worthy Cause

Beyond delivering electrifying performances on stage, Gunna is also using his tour as a platform to give back to his community. Partnering with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) and Live Nation, Gunna is allocating $1 from every ticket sold to support his non-profit organization, Gunna’s Great Giveaway. These funds will be directed towards supporting the inner cities of Atlanta, underscoring Gunna's commitment to making a positive impact beyond the realm of music.

Columbus, OH - May 4 - Schottenstein Center

Detroit, MI - May 6 - Fox Theatre

Chicago, IL - May 8 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Minneapolis, MN - May 10 - The Armory

Denver, CO - May 12 - Fillmore Auditorium

Seattle, WA - May 16 - WAMU Theater

San Francisco, CA - May 18 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Phoenix, AZ - May 21 - Arizona Financial Theatre

Irving, TX - May 24 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Houston, TX - May 25 - 713 Music Hall

Nashville, TN - May 28 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Charlotte, NC - May 29 - Bojangles’ Coliseum

Boston, MA - June 1 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Philadelphia, PA - June 2 - Roots Picnic Festival

Miami, FL - June 6 - Kaseya Center

Orlando, FL - June 9 - Kia Center

Atlanta, GA - June 11 - State Farm Arena

