Sexyy Red's Inclusion On The Roots Picnic Lineup Causes Fans To Criticize Questlove

Earlier this week, Questlove announced the lineup for this year's Roots Picnic. The two-day festival is a staple of Philadelphia dating back to 2008. This year's fest will take place on June 1 and 2 and now fans know exactly who they'll see there. The Roots themselves are headlining the festival alongside Lil Wayne in a performance meant to tribute New Orleans. Andre 3000 will also do a special performance of his ambient jazz album New Blue Sun.

Elsewhere in the lineup some of the biggest recent stars of rap will perform. Nas will take the stage fresh off of a 6 album run with producer Hit-Boy dating back to 2020. Last year, Gunna had one of the biggest hits of 2023 with "fukumean" and he's likely to deliver the song during his slot at The Roots Picnic. The festival even has this year's winner of the Best New Artist Grammy Victoria Monet in its lineup. But despite all those big names one particular inclusion has been the most discussed among fans, Sexyy Red. Check out some of what fans had to say about her spot on the lineup below.

Fans React To Sexyy Red's Inclusion At Roots Picnic

Questlove took to Instagram to share some posts about who was incuded at this year's festival. Just like almost anywhere Sexyy Red pops up, her post was a lightning rod for fan backlash. "Of ALL the sisters doing positive Hip Hop y’all really gonna promote this Hot ass mess ?" one of the top comments on the post reads.

Other are even harsher with some claiming the festival itself will suffer merely for including her. "Damn RIP Roots Picnic. Fell off before I got a chance to see it." one especially dramatic comment reads. Red has been met with controversy repeatedly throughout her breakout year and it doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon. What do you think of Sexyy Red being included at Roots Picnic? Do you think she deserves a spot at the festival alongside acts like Gunna and Victoria Monet? Let us know in the comment section below.

