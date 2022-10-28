Questlove
- MusicSexyy Red's Inclusion On The Roots Picnic Lineup Causes Fans To Criticize QuestloveUnsurprisingly, some fans were pretty upset just by seeing her name. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicQuestlove Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Hip Hop StarExplore The Roots legend Questlove's 2024 net worth, his varied career, entrepreneurial ventures, and cultural impact in our feature.By Jake Skudder
- MusicLL Cool J, Questlove, & Nas Called Out For Lack Of Women Included In Hip-Hop 50 EventsThe post also listened numerous pioneering female MCs who were left out.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicAndre 3000 Recalls Meeting Prince, Thought He Was Throwing Shade"He could tell that I didn’t know what to say," Andre 3000 says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicThe Roots's "Game Theory" Marked A New EraFueled by current events and tragic losses, The Roots's "Game Theory" marked a new chapter in their career. By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureQuestlove Gets FOMO From Eminem & LL Cool J Linking UpQuest was hoping to see Slim Shady at his Detroit performance with LL Cool J earlier this month.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTina Turner Mourned By Questlove, Erykah Badu, And MoreMany are taking to social media to pay tribute to the iconic singer.By Noah Grant
- MusicQuestlove Seeks To Inspire "Black Nerds" In New BookQuestlove wants many to feel seen in his new book.By James Jones
- Pop CultureQuestlove To Direct "Live-Action/Hybrid" Remake Of Disney's "The Aristocats"The 1970 animated Disney favorite will find Questlove making his feature film directorial debut. He'll also oversee the music.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearErykah Badu's Influence Described By Questlove, Puma Curry, Thom Browne, And MoreFor the magazine's March issue, "The Healer" hitmaker reflects on what's being described as her recent "renaissance."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicQuestlove Details Why Some Artists Didn't Perform For Hip Hop 50th Grammy TributeHe said some artists declined to because they didn't want to be seen as "old school." Others gave "who all gon' be there" energy.By Erika Marie
- MusicQuestlove Reveals Why Will Smith Skipped Grammys Hip Hop 50th TributeThe Hip Hop tribute was spectacular, but it would have been quite the show with DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince.By Erika Marie
- GramQuestlove Praises Lil Yachty's New Album: "Got Me Hyped About Music's Future"Questlove says Yachty's new album has him feeling "hyped about music's future." By Aron A.
- TVSZA & The Rock Arm Wrestled During Her Time On "SNL," Questlove Reveals"True story," The Roots drummer wrote on Instagram while recalling the funny moment.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicThe Roots Preview "Misunderstood" Ft. Erykah Badu & Tierra WhackAfter Funk Flex challenged the Philly crew to drop new music, they delivered like no other.By Erika Marie