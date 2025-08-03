Hip-Hop Pioneer Hitman Howie Tee Passes Away At 61

Hitman Howie Tee was a pioneering figure of early commercial hip-hop, and his fingerprints are on some of the biggest R&B hits of the 1990s.

Hitman Howie Tee, a pioneering producer who helped define the sound of late ’80s and early ’90s hip-hop and R&B, has died. Born Howard Thompson in London (via Jamaica), he grew up in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. As of writing, a cause of death is unclear.

Hitman Howie Tee made his mark as one of Hip-Hop’s most versatile, influential and low-key craftsmen. He did production work on singles that helped launch the careers of artists like Special Ed, Chubb Rock, The Real Roxanne, and U.T.F.O. He helped shape the sensibilities of an entire generation of fans.

In the late 1980s, Howie Tee became the in-house producer at Select Records. With Select, he produced Special Ed’s breakout single “I Got It Made” and Chubb Rock’s hit “Treat ‘Em Right.” Both tracks performed well on Billboard's R&B and Rap charts.

In 1991, Howie Tee co-produced two Color Me Badd tracks. “I Wanna Sex You Up” reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, while "All 4 Love" topped the chart, beating out Michael Jackson's "Black or White." He later produced and remixed tracks for Madonna, Heavy D, and Little Shawn.

Hitman Howie Tee Death

Howie Tee also served as a mentor. Most notably, he guided a young Spencer Bellamy, who later found a bit of fame as East Flatbush Project with the underground track “Tried by 12.”

Hitman Howie Tee has not received his due from the mainstream. However, his fingerprints are all over the sound of early commercial hip-hop, and some of the biggest R&B tracks of the 1990s.

"Second to Mark 45 King I feel like Howie was such an unsung MONSTER of a producer during hip hip’s early development," wrote Questlove in his tribute to Hitman Howie Tee. "I know De La was a life changing moment for us but Howie was a cat who definitely crossed the aisle when it came to unusual music. I mean for Special Ed he put The Beatles & Ripple in the same box I was mind blown."

"Truly an unsung hero."

