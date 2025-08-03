Hip-Hop Pioneer Hitman Howie Tee Passes Away At 61

Hitman Howie Tee was a pioneering figure of early commercial hip-hop, and his fingerprints are on some of the biggest R&B hits of the 1990s.

"Second to Mark 45 King I feel like Howie was such an unsung MONSTER of a producer during hip hip’s early development," wrote Questlove in his tribute to Hitman Howie Tee. "I know De La was a life changing moment for us but Howie was a cat who definitely crossed the aisle when it came to unusual music. I mean for Special Ed he put The Beatles & Ripple in the same box I was mind blown."

