Jake Paul Wears Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1's To Faceoff With Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul pulled up to his final face-off with Anthony Joshua in serious heat. The YouTuber-turned-boxer wore the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low "Better With Time" for the heated staredown.

The kicks dropped back in August 2025 and quickly became a favorite. Paul's footwear choice didn't go unnoticed. BMX legend Nigel Sylvester himself commented on the Instagram post. "Aye @jakepaul good footwear fam," Sylvester wrote.

The "Better With Time" colorway features black tumbled leather with intentional scuff marks across the upper. It's designed to look worn-in straight out of the box. Cream accents hit the Swoosh, laces, and Wings logo.

A varsity red outsole adds a pop of color to the otherwise understated look. The pre-distressed aesthetic mirrors the wear and tear Sylvester's own Jordans endure from BMX riding.

Sylvester's "Bike Air" branding appears on the tongue and insoles. Inside the collar, "Jordan Biking Co." stamps complete the collaborative details.

Jake Paul v. Anthony Joshua

The face-off itself became instant meme material. Paul stood on his tippy toes while staring down the much larger Joshua.

He faces Joshua this Friday at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The fight streams live on Netflix and carries a reported $184 million purse. Paul typically fights at cruiserweight around 200 pounds. Joshua is a massive heavyweight who can't weigh more than 245 pounds per the fight contract.

The size difference was jarring at their first face-off. Joshua towered over Paul, standing 6-foot-6 compared to Paul's 6-foot-1 frame. Paul's comical approach to the staredown shows he's not taking himself too seriously despite the massive stakes.

Jake Paul's Boxing Record

Paul has been building his boxing resume strategically. He defeated Mike Tyson in November 2024 in front of 108 million viewers. He followed that with a unanimous decision over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June 2025.

That win earned him a No. 14 ranking in the WBA cruiserweight division. Now he's jumping up to heavyweight to face a former two-time unified champion. The fight is sanctioned and professional, not an exhibition.

Overall, Jake Paul's boxing record stands at 12-1, with his single loss to Tommy Fury. Jake is certainly not afraid to get in the ring.

Paul has been training with heavyweight contenders Frank Sachez, Jared Anderson, and Lawrence Okolie to prepare. Joshua represents Paul's biggest test yet. And Paul made sure to look the part with the Nigel Sylvester Lows on his feet.