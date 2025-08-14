Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 1 Low OG Is Available Now

The wait is over. The raffle for the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Better With Time is officially live, and there are less than two days left to get your entry in. With just about 40 hours remaining, this is one of those drops where hesitation could mean missing out entirely.

Nigel’s partnership with Jordan Brand has delivered some of the most creative takes on the AJ1, and this latest design continues that streak. It’s a shoe built to look even better as it ages, with cracked black leather, cream accents, and a vintage midsole giving it a worn-in character from day one.

The metallic gold mini Swoosh and deep red outsole seal the deal on a sneaker that feels rooted in both style and story. The Air Jordan 1 Low has long been a staple for those who want the edge of the OG high-top in a more everyday-friendly package.

Since its debut in 1985, it’s been reimagined countless times, but collabs like this keep it feeling fresh and relevant. Check the images below for a closer look at the textures, details, and color blocking.

If you’re serious about adding this to your rotation, set your reminders because once this raffle closes, there are no second chances.

Read More: Nike Sues Edison Chen For Thousands After CLOT Split

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time”

Image via Nike

This Air Jordan 1 Low OG features cracked black leather with cream overlays for a naturally aged look. The midsole is pre-yellowed, while a bold red outsole adds a pop of contrast. Also metallic gold mini Swooshes sit near the forefoot, standing out against the distressed textures.

A clean white Wings logo is stamped on the heel tab, keeping the back simple. Further, the leather is soft yet structured, with visible grain adding depth.

Flat cream laces tie it all together, enhancing the vintage aesthetic. From the details to the color blocking, it’s a design built to look better as the years go by.

Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time”

The Nigel Sylvester Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Better With Time” raffle is currently live here. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $165 when they release.

Image via Nike