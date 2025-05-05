Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 1 Low "Nitro" Drops This Summer

The Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Nitro is dropping this summer, bringing a refined twist to a classic silhouette. Known for his BMX skills and fearless style, Nigel Sylvester adds his personal flair to this low-cut version of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker.

The collaboration balances heritage with subtle innovation, a theme consistent with Sylvester’s previous Nike projects. Jordan Brand first introduced the Air Jordan 1 in 1985. The Low OG version retains the original shape and details while offering a lifestyle-friendly cut.

It’s a model that bridges performance and culture, worn just as often in the streets as it is on the court. Nigel’s take honors this versatility. From what’s visible in the early images, the Nitro colorway leans into premium leather, vintage touches, and thoughtful detailing. The cream sole and red outsole contrast with the sleek black upper, giving it that worn-in aesthetic.

Photos hint at a clean, elevated execution with subtle nods to Sylvester’s past designs. More angles and shots will reveal deeper layers, but the early previews already show strong craftsmanship and thoughtful design.

Read More: Third Union x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Colorway Surfaces For Spring 2026

This Air Jordan 1 Low OG features a black leather upper with white tumbled leather Swooshes. Cream midsoles add a vintage feel. A small embroidered mini Swoosh appears near the toe.

The outsole sports a dark red finish. “Nike Air” branding hits the tongue in red, while a classic white lace setup completes the look. Padding on the collar adds comfort and structure.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Nitro” is going to be released on August 2nd, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.