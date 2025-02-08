Nigel Sylvester Unveils The Air Jordan 1 “Unbannable”

Image via Nigel Sylvester
Blending BMX grit with Jordan Brand heritage.

Nigel Sylvester, a professional BMX athlete from Queens, New York, has consistently pushed the boundaries of his sport and style. In 2021, he became the first BMX rider to sign with Jordan Brand, joining an elite roster of athletes. This partnership has led to several notable collaborations, including the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 4 models. In 2018, Sylvester released his first Air Jordan 1 collaboration, featuring a distressed design that mirrored the wear and tear from BMX riding. The sneaker's unique aesthetic resonated with both sneaker enthusiasts and BMX fans.

Recently, as part of Jordan Brand's "UNBANNABLE" series, Sylvester showcased an unreleased Air Jordan 1 PE from 2022. This pair features a black leather upper with distressed details, gold Jumpman branding, and a red outsole, reflecting his BMX roots. Beyond footwear, Sylvester has made significant contributions to BMX culture through his "GO" video series. Launched in 2015, the series offers a first-person perspective of his rides through various cities worldwide, blending BMX with travel and lifestyle elements.

Nigel Sylvester Blends BMX, Streetwear, And Sneaker Culture

This innovative approach has garnered millions of views and expanded the audience for BMX content. In addition to his athletic and creative endeavors, Sylvester founded the Nigel Sylvester Foundation in 2021. The nonprofit organization aims to transform the lives of underserved youth through the power of bicycles and financial literacy education. By providing resources and mentorship, the foundation seeks to empower young individuals and promote positive community engagement.

Nigel Sylvester's journey from the streets of Queens to becoming a global ambassador for BMX and street culture exemplifies his dedication and passion. His collaborations with Jordan Brand, innovative content creation, and philanthropic efforts continue to inspire and influence both the BMX community and beyond.

