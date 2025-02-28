Nigel Sylvester’s Legacy With Nike And Jordan: A Look At His Iconic Sneakers

Nigel Sylvester is more than a BMX athlete: he's a cultural force. Since linking up with Nike in 2005, he has consistently delivered sought-after sneaker collaborations. His work fuses performance with storytelling, making each release feel personal. Over the years, he’s put his unique spin on several Nike silhouettes, including the 6.0 Mavrk, SB Dunk High, Air Force 1, and Air Ship. But his most notable work has come with Jordan Brand. In 2018, Sylvester changed the game with his first Air Jordan 1 collaboration.

The sneaker featured a worn-in aesthetic, raw details, and deconstructed elements, capturing the essence of BMX culture. This design instantly became a favorite among sneakerheads. Years later, he took things further with another Air Jordan 1, this time focusing on the classic “Black Toe” color scheme. Both pairs showcased his eye for storytelling and raw authenticity. After moving from Nike to Jordan Brand in 2021, Sylvester’s vision expanded. In 2024, he introduced the Air Jordan 4 RM “Grandma’s Driveway.” The design paid homage to his childhood, where he first honed his BMX skills. Its deep green tones and personal touches made it an instant classic.

Nigel Sylvester's Nike Partnership

Image via Dave’s Wear House

A month later, he followed up with the “Driveway Grey” edition, extending the story further. Sylvester wasn't done yet. He soon unveiled the Air Jordan 4 “Brick by Brick.” This sneaker told a bigger story, his journey as a Black BMX athlete from Queens. The name symbolized both literal bricks in New York City and the figurative process of building his career. The reddish-orange tones mirrored the city’s architecture, while textured materials mimicked the look of real bricks. Beyond sneakers, Sylvester expanded his reach in 2025. He introduced an apparel collection alongside the “Brick by Brick” Jordan 4, marking his first venture into fashion.