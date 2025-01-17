On-Foot Look At Nigel Sylvester's Air Jordan 4 “Brick By Brick”

Nigel-Sylvester-Air-Jordan-4-Brick-by-Brick-HF4340-800-3
Image via Mediakite
Chances are this pair will sell out.

Fresh on-foot photos of the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 OG "Brick By Brick" are here. This latest colorway features a bold mix of firewood orange and cinnabar suede, bringing a vibrant, eye-catching look to the iconic silhouette. Nigel Sylvester, known for his creativity, blends his BMX roots with Jordan's legacy in this dynamic design. The result is a sneaker that screams individuality while delivering premium style and performance. Don't miss your chance to add this piece of sneaker history to your collection.

The "Brick By Brick" Air Jordan 4 stands out with its rich materials and striking color palette. It merges streetwear flair with athletic functionality, perfect for casual wear or making a statement. Fans and BMX enthusiasts are buzzing about this release as Sylvester rolls out a large collection with Jordan. His signature touch elevates the design, making it a must-have for collectors and sneakerheads. With its unique aesthetic and growing hype, the "Brick By Brick" is already shaping up to be a standout in 2025 sneaker drops. This is a release that will turn heads wherever you go.

"Brick By Brick" Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 OG
Nigel-Sylvester-Air-Jordan-4-Brick-by-Brick-HF4340-800
Image via Mediakite

The sneakers sport a red rubber outsole and a sail midsole, featuring a visible Air unit under the heel for extra comfort. The upper showcases vibrant firewood orange leather, complemented by rich orange and red suede overlays for a bold, cohesive look. Functional elements like lace supports and side mesh panels add style and performance. Bold branding on the tongues and heels completes this striking Nike design.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG x Nigel Sylvester "Bike Air" will be released in on March 23rd, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. Finally, fans can expect this collaboration to be available in select retailers and online, likely selling out quickly upon release.

Nigel-Sylvester-Air-Jordan-4-Brick-by-Brick-HF4340-800-1
Image via Mediakite
Nigel-Sylvester-Air-Jordan-4-Brick-by-Brick-HF4340-800-6
Image via Mediakite

