Nigel Sylvester Breaks Down The Air Jordan 4 "Brick By Brick" Design

Nigel Sylvester is giving fans an inside look at the design process behind his Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" in a new video. The BMX legend breaks down the details, explaining how each element of the sneaker pays tribute to his NYC roots. The firewood orange and cinnabar suede upper represents the brick buildings of New York City, a symbol of the hard work and resilience that shaped his journey. Every stitch and texture reflects his personal story, blending BMX culture with the iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette. Beyond its bold color scheme, Sylvester highlights key design elements that make this sneaker unique.

The distressed suede and worn-in aesthetic mirror the grit and toughness of riding through NYC streets. A sail midsole and subtle scuffing add to the vintage vibe, making each pair look like it’s been through the city’s rough terrain. Custom "Bike Air" branding on the tongue replaces the classic Jumpman logo, symbolizing Sylvester’s deep connection to BMX culture. Sylvester’s storytelling through design makes "Brick by Brick" more than just a sneaker: it’s a statement. Fans are already hyped, and with fresh on-foot images now out, anticipation is only growing. Expect this pair to be a must-cop when it drops. Search

"Brick By Brick" Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4

The sneakers feature a red rubber outsole, providing durability and traction, while the sail midsole adds a vintage touch. A visible Air unit under the heel ensures extra comfort, making them ideal for everyday wear. Moving up, the upper boasts a vibrant firewood orange leather base, seamlessly blended with rich orange and red suede overlays for a bold, layered look. Functional details like lace supports and breathable side mesh panels enhance both style and performance. To complete the design, bold branding on the tongues and heels reinforces the sneaker’s signature aesthetic, making it a standout in Jordan Brand’s lineup.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 OG x Nigel Sylvester "Bike Air" will be released in on March 14th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop.