Nike SB And Jordan Brand Collab On The "Navy" Air Jordan 4

BY Ben Atkinson 25 Views
Nike-SB-Air-Jordan-4-Navy-DR5415-100-Release-Info
Image via @nikesbornothing
White leather, navy hits, and a gum sole.

A closer look at the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" has surfaced, giving fans a detailed preview of this upcoming release. Expected to drop in March 2025, this collaboration blends the best of Nike SB and Air Jordan into one sleek design. The sneaker features a crisp white leather base, paired with deep navy blue accents for a clean and modern look. With its mix of basketball heritage and skate-ready durability, this colorway brings a fresh twist to the iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette. Whether hitting the streets or the skatepark, these kicks are built to turn heads.

The Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 "Navy" offers signature Air Jordan cushioning with enhanced durability tailored for skateboarding. This fusion of performance and style makes it a must-have for sneakerheads and skaters alike. As anticipation builds, the newly surfaced images give fans a closer look at every detail of this highly awaited release. With a March 2025 launch on the horizon, expect demand to be high. Stay tuned for official release details and be ready to grab a pair before they’re gone.

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy”

The sneakers boast a gum rubber outsole paired with a white midsole, featuring a visible Air unit in the heel for added cushioning. Also, the upper is constructed from smooth white leather, with additional white overlays enhancing the clean, layered look. Further, dark blue accents appear on the lace holders, adding contrast to the design. To complete the classic collaboration, dark blue branding is prominently displayed on both the tongue and heel, reinforcing the sneaker’s bold yet timeless aesthetic.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Navy” will be released in March 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they drop. A closer look is now available, giving fans an early preview of the design details. This collaboration blends Nike SB’s skate-friendly features with the iconic Air Jordan 4 build. The white leather base, navy accents, and gum sole make this pair stand out.

[Via]

