SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 Set To Drop Later This Year

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 is set to drop later this year, adding another chapter to SoleFly’s long-standing partnership with Jordan Brand. While official images have yet to surface, early details suggest a bold color scheme of Sail, Gorge Green, and Bright Mandarin. This fresh take on the iconic Air Jordan 3 is already generating buzz. SoleFly collaborations are known for their unique storytelling and premium execution. SoleFly, the Miami-based boutique, has worked with Jordan Brand on several standout releases, including the Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 10, and Air Jordan 13. Now, they are set to reimagine the Air Jordan 3, a silhouette celebrated for its timeless design and cultural significance.

The combination of Sail and Gorge Green hints at a clean yet bold aesthetic, while Bright Mandarin accents are expected to add an eye-catching pop of color. Although there’s no official release date yet, sneaker enthusiasts are keeping a close watch for first-look images. Given SoleFly’s history of exclusive drops, limited pairs, and premium materials, this Air Jordan 3 is a must-cop. Stay tuned for more details as we await leaks, on-foot photos, and official confirmation from SoleFly and Jordan Brand. This collab is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest sneaker releases.

SoleFly x Air Jordan 3

SoleFly has built a strong reputation with Jordan Brand, consistently delivering exclusive and limited-edition collaborations. From the Air Jordan 1 “Art Basel” to the Air Jordan 10 “10th Anniversary”, each project brings Miami-inspired themes and premium materials. The upcoming SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 follows in that tradition, blending luxury aesthetics with a classic silhouette. Given the boutique’s attention to detail, fans can expect high-quality craftsmanship, special branding, and potentially exclusive packaging.