Nike Revives The Air Max Uptempo 95 "OG" In 2025

The Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 "OG" is making a comeback this March, bringing back a classic from the golden era of basketball sneakers. First released in 1995, this model became a staple for big men on the court, thanks to its bold design and unmatched cushioning. The 2025 retro stays true to its roots, featuring the signature black-and-white color scheme with premium materials. This sneaker stands out with its wavy midsole, visible Air cushioning, and oversized branding. The black suede overlays contrast perfectly with the smooth white upper, creating a clean yet aggressive look. The embroidered Swoosh and the iconic Air Uptempo logo on the heel add a nostalgic touch.

Performance-wise, the full-length Air unit ensures superior comfort and impact protection, making it a solid choice for both basketball and casual wear. With its durable build and street-ready aesthetics, the Air Max Uptempo 95 "OG" continues to hold its place as one of Nike's most recognizable silhouettes. Fans of ‘90s basketball and sneaker culture won’t want to miss this drop. Expect the release in March 2025 at select retailers and Nike’s website. If you’re looking for a timeless basketball sneaker with history and style, this is a must-have.

Nike Air Max Uptempo 95 “OG”

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a matching midsole. Of course, the shoes also feature full-length air bubbles throughout. Also, a white Swoosh is on the sides. Further up, the sneakers are black and white leather, with a white Swoosh outlined in black as well. The signature lace loops add a retro basketball aesthetic, staying true to the ‘90s design. Meanwhile, the Air Uptempo logo on the heel adds a finishing touch of nostalgia.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Air Max Uptempo “OG” is releasing on March 9th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $165 when they drop.

