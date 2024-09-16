Nike Air Max Uptempo “Lakers” Returning In 2025

A classic is returning for it's 30th anniversary.

Sneaker Files reports that the Nike Air Max Uptempo “Lakers” is releasing in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and matching midsole, with air bubbles throughout. Also, the uppers are comprised of a white leather base, with vibrant yellow overlays that surround the sneakers. A yellow Swoosh is on the sides, accompanied by a purple lower Swoosh as well. Finally, the Air Uptempo emblem is on the heels of the shoes.

The "Lakers" colorway brings a vibrant look to the classic silhouette, making it a standout choice for fans of the team and sneaker collectors alike . The purple and yellow accents pop against the white base, creating a bold and eye-catching design. With its connection to the Lakers' successful 2002 season, this colorway adds a layer of nostalgia to the Air Max Uptempo's return. Fans of Derek Fisher and the Lakers will appreciate the historical significance of this release. Keep an eye out for the return of the Nike Air Max Uptempo "Lakers" as it once again takes its place in sneaker culture.

