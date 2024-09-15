Air Jordan 12 “Blueberry” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

First in-hand images of the Air Jordan 12 "Blueberry" are here, and the excitement is building. This new release features a vibrant blue and crisp white color scheme, accented by bold black detailing. The mix of these colors creates a striking look, sure to grab the attention of sneaker fans everywhere. With its iconic design and high-quality materials, the Air Jordan 12 remains a standout in the Jordan Brand lineup. The "Blueberry" colorway offers a fresh twist on this beloved silhouette.
The blue and white combination of the Air Jordan 12 "Blueberry" is both stylish and versatile, making it a great addition to any collection. Black accents add a bold edge to the design, giving the sneaker a modern and dynamic feel. With its timeless appeal and eye-catching colorway, the Air Jordan 12 "Blueberry" is shaping up to be a must-have for sneakerheads. Overall, fans can now look forward to the official release, with the first in-hand images sparking even more anticipation for this iconic sneaker.
"Blueberry" Air Jordan 12
The sneakers come with a game royal rubber sole paired with a royal midsole. The uppers are crafted from white leather, complemented by game royal textured leather panels. White laces and silver lace locks finish off the design. Additionally, a black Jumpman logo appears on the tongue, while the heels showcase the classic AJ12 branding. Overall, this pair boasts a clean and simple colorway, blending white and game royal seamlessly.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Blueberry” is releasing on December 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
