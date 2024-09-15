Air Jordan 12 “Blueberry” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

Fans have been waiting for an update on this sneaker.

First in-hand images of the Air Jordan 12 "Blueberry" are here, and the excitement is building. This new release features a vibrant blue and crisp white color scheme, accented by bold black detailing. The mix of these colors creates a striking look, sure to grab the attention of sneaker fans everywhere. With its iconic design and high-quality materials, the Air Jordan 12 remains a standout in the Jordan Brand lineup. The "Blueberry" colorway offers a fresh twist on this beloved silhouette.

The blue and white combination of the Air Jordan 12 "Blueberry" is both stylish and versatile, making it a great addition to any collection. Black accents add a bold edge to the design, giving the sneaker a modern and dynamic feel. With its timeless appeal and eye-catching colorway, the Air Jordan 12 "Blueberry" is shaping up to be a must-have for sneakerheads. Overall, fans can now look forward to the official release, with the first in-hand images sparking even more anticipation for this iconic sneaker.

"Blueberry" Air Jordan 12

The sneakers come with a game royal rubber sole paired with a royal midsole. The uppers are crafted from white leather, complemented by game royal textured leather panels. White laces and silver lace locks finish off the design. Additionally, a black Jumpman logo appears on the tongue, while the heels showcase the classic AJ12 branding. Overall, this pair boasts a clean and simple colorway, blending white and game royal seamlessly.