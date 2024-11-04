Air Jordan 12 Features "Blueberry" Colorway In New Images

Image via GOAT
Finally a new color scheme for the AJ12.

GOAT dropped detailed images of the Air Jordan 12 "Blueberry," and excitement is ramping up ahead of its release. This upcoming launch features a vibrant blue and crisp white color scheme, enhanced by bold black details. The mix of these colors creates a striking and eye-catching design. Renowned for its iconic style and premium construction, the Air Jordan 12 remains a standout in the Jordan lineup. The "Blueberry" colorway brings a fresh twist to this classic silhouette.

The blue and white combination in the Air Jordan 12 "Blueberry" is both stylish and versatile, making it an excellent addition to any sneaker collection. Black accents add a bold, modern touch to the design, giving the sneaker a dynamic edge. With its timeless appeal and captivating color scheme, the Air Jordan 12 "Blueberry" is set to be a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts. With the release date officially set for this December, anticipation continues to build for this iconic sneaker.

"Blueberry" Air Jordan 12

Image via GOAT

The sneakers showcase a game royal rubber sole paired with a royal midsole. The uppers are crafted from white leather, highlighted by game royal textured leather panels. White laces and silver lace locks finish off the appearance. Additionally, a black Jumpman logo is positioned on the tongue, while the heels feature the classic AJ12 branding. Overall, this pair presents a clean and simple color scheme, seamlessly combining white and game royal.

More Photos

Kicks On FIre reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Blueberry” is releasing on December 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via GOAT
Image via GOAT

