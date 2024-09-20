Air Jordan 12 “Blueberry” On-Foot Photos Revealed

As expected, this pair looks great on-foot.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 12 “Blueberry” is releasing on December 18th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a game royal rubber sole matched with a royal midsole. The uppers are made from white leather, accented by game royal textured leather panels. White laces and silver lace locks complete the look. Additionally, a black Jumpman logo is placed on the tongue, while the heels display the classic AJ12 branding. Overall, this pair offers a clean and straightforward colorway, effortlessly blending white and game royal.

On-foot photos of the Air Jordan 12 "Blueberry" have been revealed, and excitement is growing . This upcoming release features a vibrant blue and crisp white color scheme, complemented by bold black details. The combination of these colors creates a striking and attention-grabbing design. Known for its iconic style and high-quality build, the Air Jordan 12 continues to be a standout in the Jordan lineup. The "Blueberry" colorway adds a fresh twist to this classic silhouette.

