Nike Sabrina 2 “White Noise” Gets Official Images

A clinical look for Sabrina's new shoe.

The Nike Sabrina 2 is getting a fresh look with the upcoming "White Noise" colorway. As Sabrina Ionescu’s signature sneaker, it features a clean and pristine white color scheme. Metallic silver details add a sleek touch, giving the shoe a modern, polished feel. Blue branding on the tongues brings a pop of color, standing out against the white backdrop. The Nike Sabrina 2 is designed for both performance and style, keeping athletes ready for action on and off the court. Its lightweight construction and comfortable cushioning provide support during intense games, while the clean design makes it versatile for everyday wear.

This "White Noise" colorway highlights the simplicity and elegance of the Nike Sabrina 2. The combination of white, silver, and blue creates a striking yet understated look. Fans of Sabrina Ionescu and basketball enthusiasts alike are sure to appreciate this fresh take on her signature model. With its crisp design and high-performance features, the Nike Sabrina 2 "White Noise" is set to be a standout release. Whether you're hitting the court or rocking them casually, this sneaker delivers on both style and function. Keep an eye out for this release as it’s sure to be a favorite among fans.

"White Noise" Nike Sabrina 2

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole paired with a matching midsole equipped with Nike React technology. Also, the uppers are crafted from white mesh, highlighted by grey/silver overlays and details. One side displays a silver Nike Swoosh, while the other side boasts a vertical Swoosh. Additionally, Sabrina's personal logo is prominently showcased on the tongue in a light blue.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Sabrina 2 “White Noise” will be released on October 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

