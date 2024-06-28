Nike Sabrina 2 “Conductor” Officially Revealed

Sabrina Ionescu is dropping another colorway.

The Nike Sabrina 2 is set to release in the stunning "Conductor" colorway. This version honors Sabrina Ionescu's role as a leader for the New York Liberty. The sneaker features a light and airy color scheme with hues of light blue and purple. Also, the upper is predominantly light blue, offering a fresh and clean look. Subtle purple accents add a touch of elegance and depth to the design. The combination of these colors creates a soothing and sophisticated aesthetic. The Nike Sabrina 2 is designed for performance and style. Further, the lightweight construction ensures agility on the court.

The design reflects her dynamic playing style and leadership qualities. The "Conductor" colorway is a tribute to her ability to orchestrate the game and lead her team. This release is highly anticipated by both basketball fans and sneaker enthusiasts. The unique colorway and high-quality construction make the Nike Sabrina 2 "Conductor" a standout choice. Whether you're a fan of Ionescu or simply love stylish performance sneakers, this pair is a must-have. Keep an eye out for the release date. The Nike Sabrina 2 "Conductor" is sure to be a hit, blending style, performance, and tribute into one sleek package.

"Conductor" Nike Sabrina 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole paired with a matching midsole equipped with Nike React technology. Also, the uppers are crafted from light purple mesh, highlighted by light blue overlays and details. One side displays a white Nike Swoosh, while the other side boasts a white vertical Swoosh. Additionally, Sabrina's personal logo is prominently showcased on the tongue, and her signature adorns the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Sabrina 2 “Conductor” will be released on July 12th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike