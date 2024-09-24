Nike Sabrina 2 “Oregon” Officially Revealed

A sneaker set to honor Sabrina's time at Oregon.

The Nike Sabrina 2 is set to drop in an exciting "Oregon" colorway. This edition features a bold green and yellow color scheme, a nod to Sabrina Ionescu's incredible career at the University of Oregon. As her signature shoe, the Nike Sabrina 2 combines style with high-performance features, designed for athletes looking for agility and comfort. The green base of the shoe is accented by vibrant yellow details, capturing the spirit of Oregon's iconic team colors. The sleek design makes it perfect for both on-court performance and casual wear. With lightweight materials and responsive cushioning, the Sabrina 2 offers excellent support during intense games.

Sabrina Ionescu's legacy as one of Oregon's greatest players is reflected in this special colorway. Her influence both on and off the court is undeniable, and the Nike Sabrina 2 "Oregon" honors her achievements. Fans of both Ionescu and Oregon will appreciate this release for its connection to her historic career and its stylish design. Whether you're playing or collecting, the Nike Sabrina 2 "Oregon" is a must-have. The combination of green and yellow makes it a standout sneaker, sure to catch the attention of basketball enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike.

"Oregon" Nike Sabrina 2

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole paired with a white midsole equipped with Nike React technology. Also, the uppers are crafted from green mesh, highlighted by green overlays and details. One side displays a yellow Nike Swoosh, while the other side boasts a vertical Swoosh. Additionally, Sabrina's personal logo is prominently showcased on the tongue in yellow.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Sabrina 2 "Oregon" will be released this October. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop.

