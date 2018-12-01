oregon
- SongsKota The Friend's New Single Takes Us On A Short & Sweet Trip To "Oregon"If you're growing tired of holiday tracks, try the latest from Kota the Friend on for size.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsDeion Sanders Has Harsh Words For Colorado Ahead Of Oregon ClashDeion doesn't have any sassy quips about the Ducks.By Ben Mock
- TVMad Dog Outlines Hilarious Plan For Watching Deion Sanders' Colorado Take On OregonFlagstaff better prepare itself for the arrival of Mad Dog.By Ben Mock
- SneakersNike Dunk Low “From Nike To You, Oregon USA” First LookA special Nike pair is here.By Ben Atkinson
- SneakersNike Dunk Low "Oregon" Revealed: Release DetailsAnother Nike Dunk Low is on the horizon.By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture6 People Shot At University Of Oregon Rap Concert, Performer Said "There's Blood Everywhere"The concert shooting reportedly left one person in critical condition.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeSuspect Whose Mugshot Was Edited By Police Will Avoid Prison TimeA suspect whose mugshot was altered by police will avoid prison time.By Cole Blake
- SportsOregon Advances After VCU Matchup Ruled No-Contest Due To COVID-19 ProtocolsOregon will advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after their matchup with VCU was declared no-contest.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsOregon State Rep. Opens State Capitol Door To Let Trumpers Inside: WatchThis occurred in December 2020.By Karlton Jahmal
- RandomOregon Nurse Brags About Not Wearing Masks In TikTok PostA nurse in Oregon made a TikTok video bragging about not wearing a mask.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsOregon Decriminalizes Hard Drugs & New Jersey Legalizes MarijuanaOregon has voted to decriminalize small possession amounts of hard drugs, including cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsPortland Mayor Tear-Gassed While Protesting Police BrutalityPortland Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed while protesting police brutality, Wednesday.By Cole Blake
- SneakersAir Jordan 6 "Oregon" Set To Release In 2021: First LookThe Air Jordan 6 "Oregon" is surely going to be a must-cop for all of the Ducks fans out there.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearNike Battles Coronavirus With Massive DonationNike has shut down stores across the world in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsCannabis Sales At Oregon-Idaho Border Jump 420% Above AverageThe weed industry is a lucrative one.By Aron A.
- SneakersAir Jordan 7 "Oregon Ducks" PE Will Be Insanely Limited: Detailed ImagesThese are about to be expensive.By Alexander Cole
- Crime"E.T." Child Star Henry Thomas Arrested For DUIBig mistake. By Chantilly Post
- CrimeOregon Police Digitally Edit Mugshot To Match Witnesses Description Of Bank RobberThere seems to be some tampering.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Delivers "Sunday Service" Aboard Soul PlaneAre you ready for "Sunday Service" in several increments?By Devin Ch
- SportsBol Bol Likely To Miss Remainder Of The Season With Foot InjuryBol Bol's draft stock could be in jeopardy.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersOregon's Sneaker Room Is Every Sneakerhead's DreamThis sneaker room will have you drooling over what you can't have.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBig Boi’s Son Cross Patton Signs With Oregon, While In A Rolls-RoyceBig Boi's son is headed to the University of Oregon.By Kyle Rooney
- Music"Eminem Daughter Freestyle" Video Posted By Fan Page: WatchShe goes by Wynne and she's got bars.By Zaynab