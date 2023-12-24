Kota The Friend's New Single Takes Us On A Short & Sweet Trip To "Oregon"

This time last year, 31-year-old Kota the Friend concluded 2022 on a confident note with "I'm Really It B**ch." After a rollercoaster ride of emotions throughout 2023, he's back with "Oregon," a brand new single. It tells the story of a man reflecting on the high price that can come with fame and fortune, or even the American Dream.

"'Wanna hear a story, son? / It's not long, won't last 'til the morning come," Kota rhymes while channelling the older male protagonist of his tale. "'Know I look a little rough when I'm off the drugs / Let me tell you 'bout my life, won't cost you none'" he continues before looking back on his more wild years. The storyteller went from a "simple" schedule of "fishing and living it up" to later indulging in weed and white wine in hopes of cutting out some of the stress from his new, high-paying job.

Kota the Friend Ends His Year On a Bright Note

"I was living in the fast life, getting this cash right / Noticing it came with a bad price," Kota's lyrics caution listeners. "Five, ten, twenty years pass me by / And that grind shit ran me dry." To end "Oregon," we hear the old man tell how he left the city life to head back to a small town where he found happiness all around without having to look too hard, or overwork himself. "Before you hit the road / Make sure that what you covet is better than what you own / Just wanted to let you know," the clever track concludes.

Check out Kota the Friend's final release of 2023, "Oregon," above. If you're feeling the short and sweet single, you can find it on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, check out Conway The Machine's latest LP, Palermo, at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I was living in the fast life, getting this cash right

Noticing it came with a bad price

Five, ten, twenty years pass me by

And that grind s**t ran me dry

