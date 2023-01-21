While some artists are taking the first month of 2023 to recover from the holidays and ease back into work, others have been coming in full force with amazing new releases. Among the latter category is Kota the Friend, who shared the fourth installment of his Lyrics to GO series earlier this week.

Landing on Wednesday (January 18), the New Yorker’s latest effort consists of 10 featureless titles. Thus far, some of the most popular among fans are “WALES,” “PENNYWISE,” and “LIFE LESSONS.”

Kota The Friend attends Danny Cole’s Creature World Bouncy House Playground at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

As Rap Radar notes, Kota described his new project as “an album full of soul/house/funk love songs that [he’s] in love with.” The lyricist added, “It made me remember why I love making music.”

Vol. 4 marks the 30-year-old’s first full-length release since last year’s MEMO. Arriving in the summer, the record saw the Friend connect with artists like Briana Castro, Hello O’shay, and Samullimàta across 14 beautiful titles.

Earlier in 2022, he also shared the third volume of Lyrics to GO – also containing 10 featureless tracks. Since its debut, “Dear Fear,” “Bitter,” and “Scapegoat” have become the most popular songs on Spotify.

Following his ninth album’s premiere, Kota has been sharing live performances of some of the titles on his YouTube channel. He began with “FIDDLE LEAF,” and on Friday (January 20), “PENNYWISE” was uploaded to the page.

Stream Kota the Friend's Lyrics to GO, Vol. 4 on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Lyrics to GO, Vol. 4 Tracklist:

WALES PENNYWISE LIFE LESSONS VULTURES Mt. FUJI TIBET SHE Pt. 2 SEASONS FIDDLE LEAF PARIS

[Via]