Kota the Friend wasn’t shy about sharing new music this year. In the summer, his MEMO album arrived, boasting appearances from friends like Brianna Castro, Hello O’shay, and Samuellimàta.

Since then, he’s appeared on “Pretend” with pluko, as well as on the Subtract Remix of “Let You Drown” alongside KingTrey. Most recently, we heard another collaboration from him and O’shay on “Red Lights” back in November.

Kota The Friend attends Danny Cole’s Creature World Bouncy House Playground at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Now, the 30-year-old has one last song to sing before we close out 2022. Earlier this week, he delivered “I’m It,” on which he boldly asserts himself as someone who’s spiritually sound and trusting their own path and instincts.

“Got a money tree and I water it on the daily / Trust my intuition, I go wherever it take me,” the New Yorker rhymes. Following that he adds, “Polarizing n*gga, you finna love me or hate me / I don’t give a f*ck either way tho, ‘cuz baby / I’m it, I’m it, I’m it, I’m really it bitch.”

On his Instagram page, promotion for the new single has been minimal. However, K did reveal via his Instagram Story that he has exciting plans to launch a production company in 2023.

Stream Kota the Friend’s “I’m It” on YouTube or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know what your favourite New Music Friday release is so far this week in the comments.

