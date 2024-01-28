Kota The Friend Presents His Fantastic "Lyrics To GO, Vol. 5"

The birthplace of hip-hop always seems to have the best lyricists. No matter the decade, there is always a bountiful amount of lyrical marksmen. However, it sort of makes sense. Artists like Kota the Friend have legends like Biggie, Nas, JAY-Z, Mobb Deep, and so many others to reference on how to craft a well-written song. So, it is no surprise that Kota is bringing fantastic storytelling and introspection once again to his newest full-length.

The 31-year-old is back to deliver his fifth Lyrics to GO, Vol. 5. It is a series that began nearly four years ago to the day. Like almost all Kota projects, the tracklist is trim, leaving little to no room for error. But, he is up to the challenge as always and he succeeds with flying colors.

Listen To Lyrics To GO, Vol. 5 By Kota The Friend

It just comes so easily for Kota. His flows never feel forced and it is like the beats have to form to his flows rather than him having to conform to the production. Not many rappers have that ability and he is a part of that crowd. Kota put out a handful of singles for this project, including the most recent, "YUMA." The producer credits are stacked as well. Hit-Boy and Statik Selektah headline the main acts, while Dakun, Exile, and Sango fill in the cracks beautifully. This is a top-tier release of 2024 so far and it has a great chance of being on end-of-the-year lists.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Lyrics to GO, Vol. 5, by Kota the Friend? Is this the best entry in the series so far, why or why not? Which tracks are you gravitating toward the most so far? Is he an underrated lyricist in today's rap game?

Lyrics To GO, Vol. 5 Tracklist:

Beijing TULUM with Hit-Boy Big Bear MILAN Backstage in Minneapolis Alabama Hills YUMA Evergreen VIENNA OREGON VIETNAM Robben Island

