Travis Scott Gives 7-Year-Old Fan A Shoutout During Concert: Watch

It goes without saying that Travis Scott has kept himself busy in recent months. He's currently gearing up to perform at the Grammys, appear in a new Harmony Korine film Aggro Dr1ft, and more. After unveiling his eagerly-anticipated fourth studio album UTOPIA in July, the hitmaker also announced his supporting Circus Maximus tour, which has seen him make various sold-out stops in cities around the U.S. and Canada.

Despite his undoubtedly hectic schedule, the Houston native still makes time to show love to his fans. He frequently thanks them for their support on social media, and even recently gave one of them a shoutout while he was onstage. In a new clip, a young girl is seen adorably enjoying his show from a parent's shoulders, looking cheerful and waving to Travis.

Young Concertgoer Beams As Travis Scott Points Her Out

As if she wasn't already having the time of her life, Travis pointed her out in the crowd, much to her excitement. "Now I just want y'all to know something, man," he began. "At seven years old she told her parents, 'Ain't no way y'all are not bringing me to the Trav show.'" He then raised his hands in the air with a big smile before rolling right into "FE!N." Clearly, the sweet moment made the young fan's night, and social media users can't blame her.

Of course, there are also plenty of users complaining that a parent brought their child to a concert. Fortunately, she appeared to be surrounded by family, and looks to have had a blast. What do you think of Travis Scott giving a young fan a shoutout during one of his recent performances? Do you think it made the fan's night? Was she too young to attend the concert? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

