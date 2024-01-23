Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Ice Spice, And More To Perform At Fanatics Super Bowl Party

The Super Bowl is less than a month away and there's one performance that everybody is anticipating. Usher is set to take the stage during Halftime of the game for a show on one of the biggest stages in all of music. The night won't end for him there either. The R&B legend is also planning to release his new album that same night. But he's far from the only musical star that will be in Las Vegas celebrating the biggest football game of the year.

As they do every year, sports merchandising company Fanatics is hosting a VIP party the weekend of the big game. The A-list stars show up year in and year out to perform in the event with rappers like Cardi B and Doja Cat taking the stage in previous years. This time Travis Scott is leading the way and headlining the event. But the roster is absolutely stacked with talented voices from popular music. According to Page Six, the Chainsmokers, Ice Spice, The Kid LAROI, Lil Baby, Ludacris, Fabolous, Ne-Yo, Meek Mill, and A$AP Ferg have all additionally been tapped to perform. They'll be taking the stage for a crowd of celebs that haven't been formally announced yet.

Travis Scott has been busy recently. Last year he set off on his CIRCUS MAXIMUS tour in support of his newly released album UTOPIA. Earlier today, Scott shared the newest visuals from the album for the deep cut his "I KNOW?" The video has already racked up nearly half a million views in just a few hours since it dropped.

Ice Spice on the other hand has already begun teasing towards a big 2024. Before her breakout 2023 was even over she was already making references to big plans coming soon. What do you think of the stacked roster of rappers performing at the Fanatics Super Bowl party? Who are some celebrities you think may be in attendance? Let us know in the comment section below.

