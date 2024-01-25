Travis Scott Takes Center Stage In Exhilarating "Aggro Dr1ft" Trailer: Watch

A new trailer for Harmony Korine's latest film Aggro Dr1ft has arrived, per the filmmaker's multimedia design collective Edglrd. The film, starring Spanish actor Jordi Mollà and hip-hop mainstay Travis Scott, first premiered at the 2023 Venice Film Festival. Aggro Dr1ft is scheduled to start its screening tour at LA strip club Crazy Girl in February. From there, "Edglrd will bring the Aggro Dr1ft viewing experience to unconventional venues across the country with additional music acts to be announced in the coming weeks,” according to a press release. Korine, as well as the film's composer AraabMuzik, will reportedly perform at the screenings.

“Breaking away from the traditional parameters of cinema, Aggro Dr1ft explores the onslaught of digital ephemera and interrogates modern life through the vernacular of video games. Shot entirely through an infrared lens, the film follows a Miami Beach hitman as he embarks on the relentless pursuit of his next target," a synopsis reads.

Edglrd Unveils New Aggro Dr1ft Trailer

This isn't the first time Korine has teamed up with Travis Scott, however. He also appeared in the performer's video for “Last Time” with Gucci Mane back in 2016. He then contributed artwork to Scott's 2019 collab compilation album JackBoys, which featured the likes of Young Thug, Don Toliver, Quavo, Offset, and more. Korine also worked with Scott on his self-directed Circus Maximus film in collaboration with Gaspar Noé, Nicolas Winding Refn, Valdimar Jóhannsson, and Kahlil Joseph.

"The distribution of Aggro Dr1ft goes beyond the limitations of the outdated moviegoing experience," Eric Kohn, Edglrd's Head of Development and Strategy says of the film. "You don’t just watch Aggro Dr1ft. You step into a new world, and these events will allow audiences to immerse themselves in it." What do you think of the new trailer for Harmony Korine's film Aggro Dr1ft? Are you looking forward to seeing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

