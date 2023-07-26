Travis Scott’s “Circus Maximus”: What We Know

Earlier this week, Travis Scott confirmed the release date for his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Utopia. This Friday, July 28, Scott will release his first album in five years. Throughout 2023, the Houston rap superstar has been heavily promoting his next album. Scott has posted billboards in major cities and carried around a Utopia briefcase. He also announced a performance at the Egyptian Pyramids, which has since been canceled. With Utopia season in full effect, the Astroworld rapper recently revealed the first of five album covers that are available for purchase as bundle packages.

Continuing to build buzz for the Utopia’s release, Travis Scott shared the album’s lead single, “K-pop,” featuring The Weeknd and Bad Bunny, along with a music video that teased a potential stadium tour. During his latest performance at Rolling Loud Miami, Scott declared that it was his last ever Astroworld-era set, announcing Utopia’s release date and a film titled Circus Maximus. The movie will premiere ahead of the album in theaters on Thursday, July 27. While the film’s release coincides with Scott’s album drop, information about the film itself is limited. Here is what we know so far about Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus.

Coming Soon To Theaters

CIRCUS MAXIMUS JULY 27th pic.twitter.com/KJWBVYebh5 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 25, 2023

Travis Scott’s previous film was a short documentary. He released Look Mom, I Can Fly on Netflix in 2019. His latest movie, Circus Maximus, will be screened in AMC theaters nationwide. According to Scott’s website, these screenings will occur over the next few days in tandem with Utopia’s release. Most of the showings are set to happen on July 27, with a select few taking place on August 1. The bottom of the movie’s webpage specifies that “additional screenings are TBA.” A24’s logo appears on the film’s poster, but the entertainment company says the movie is not theirs, according to Variety. Regarding the film itself, Circus Maximus has a run-time of one hour and fifteen minutes.

The Movie’s Title Takes Inspiration From Ancient Rome

UTOPIA

JULY 28th

SEE YOU IN UTOPIA — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 25, 2023

While not officially confirmed, the title of Travis Scott’s upcoming film likely takes its name Circus Maximus from ancient Rome. Latin for “largest circus,” the Circus Maximus was once a venue for chariot racing back in ancient Roman times. It was a spectacle of the Roman Empire, located between the Aventine and Palatine hills of the city near the Roman Forum. Today, the area once used for chariot racing is now a public park in the center of Rome. The short trailer for the movie does not show the actual Circus Maximus in the city. However, there does seem to be some sort of connection to ancient ruins. There are glimpses of Travis performing in what looks like the Amphitheater of Pompeii.

He Released A Trailer

CIRCUS MAXIMUS

IN THEATRES JULY 27

Ahhhhhhhhhhhh FINALLLYYY HEAR

SEE U IN UTOPIA!!!!

Tickets https://t.co/IAE55veLSR pic.twitter.com/EWtDVFeAju — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 25, 2023

The 34-second trailer for Circus Maximus does not reveal much information about what the film is actually about. It features a sequence of visuals, including establishing and action shots and clips of Travis Scott himself. The music featured in the trailer could potentially be on Utopia, but it is unclear as there are no vocals from Scott. Based on Travis’s history of elaborate album rollouts, the film will likely embody a unique aesthetic that he tends to create with each of his projects. So far, it is not known what the film is about or what correlation it has with the Utopia. Until the movie comes out, this is all we know so far about Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus. Be sure to check back in with HotNewHipHop for the latest updates.

