Travis Scott Says He’s Been Listening To “Owl Pharaoh” & “Rodeo” To Prepare For “Utopia,” Shares New Artwork

Travis Scott says that he’s been listening to his classic projects, Owl Pharaoh and Rodeo in preparation for the release of Utopia. He also shared a new artwork for the project on social media, Wednesday. His highly-anticipated fourth studio album is set to release on Friday, July 28th.

In one post on Twitter, Tuesday, Scott wrote: “Ahhhh beeen riding around to owl pharaoh and rodeo getting ready for Utopia about to switch whips starts days b4 into Astro. Gonna try difff orders.” The next morning, Scott was just as excited: “Woke upppp and been running like I’m in a marathon I’m so fucking hyped I’m running like it’s a marathon wtf.”

Travis Scott Performs Ahead Of “Utopia”

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 22: Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami on July 22, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

In addition to Utopia, Scott will also be releasing a film titled Circus Maximus. He worked on the project with Gaspar Noe, Nicolas Winding-Refn, Harmony Korine, Valdimar Jóhannsson, and Kahlil Joseph. A poster for the movie credits A24 for producing it, although the company claims to not be affiliated. Beginning on Thursday, screenings will take place at AMC theaters across the United States.

The theater chain describes Circus Maximus on its website with the description: “Prepare to enter Circus Maximus as Travis Scott takes his audience on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of his highly anticipated upcoming album Utopia. The film is a surreal and psychedelic journey, uniting a collective of visionary filmmakers from around the world in a kaleidoscopic exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes.”

Travis Scott Shares New Artwork

Utopia will be Scott’s first full-length solo album since 2018’s Astroworld. Scott’s been teasing the album for years at this point. Be on the lookout for further updates regarding its release in the coming days on HotNewHipHop.

